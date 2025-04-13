Brady Tkachuk Injury: Not expected to play

Tkachuk (upper body) won't be in the lineup against Philadelphia on Sunday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Tkachuk will miss his seventh straight game, and there's a good chance he won't play again before the beginning of the playoffs. He could conclude the 2024-25 regular season with 29 goals, 55 points, 293 shots on net, 227 hits and 123 PIM across 71 appearances this season. Fabian Zetterlund will probably remain in the top six until Tkachuk returns.