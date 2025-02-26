Brady Tkachuk Injury: Remains unavailable Wednesday

Tkachuk (lower body) won't play Wednesday against Winnipeg, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Tkachuk will miss his second straight game for Ottawa after sustaining the injury during the 4 Nations Face-Off. He has 21 goals, 44 points, 101 PIM and 188 hits in 56 appearances with the Senators in 2024-25. Ottawa will also be missing Josh Norris (upper body) and Shane Pinto (upper body) on Wednesday, which will likely lead to Angus Crookshank and Jan Jenik drawing into the lineup after the two were recalled from AHL Belleville.