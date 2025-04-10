Brady Tkachuk Injury: Set to skate Friday

Tkachuk (upper body) plans to skate ahead of Friday's matchup with Montreal, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Tkachuk wouldn't say whether or not he will be in the lineup or when he might be ready to suit up, but the fact that he is skating again is certainly a step in the right direction. The 25-year-old winger has already missed five games due to his upper-body injury. Once given the all-clear, Tkachuk should reclaim his spot on the first line and No. 1 power-play unit.