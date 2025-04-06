Brady Tkachuk Injury: Slated to travel with team

Tkachuk (upper body) skated Sunday and will join the Senators on their trip to face Columbus on Tuesday, Claire Hanna of TSN reports.

While it's unclear whether Tkachuk will be available against the Blue Jackets, he appears to be progressing in his recovery with just under two weeks remaining in the regular season. The 25-year-old has missed the last three games due to a lower-body injury, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to game action before the start of the playoffs.