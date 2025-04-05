Brady Tkachuk Injury: Won't play Saturday

Tkachuk (upper body) won't be in the lineup against Florida on Saturday, according to Claire Hanna of TSN.

Tkachuk will miss his third straight game, and it's unclear if he will be ready to play versus Columbus on Sunday. He has produced 29 goals, 55 points, 293 shots on net, 227 hits and 123 PIM across 71 appearances this season. Due to Tkachuk's absence, Fabian Zetterlund has been skating in Ottawa's top six.