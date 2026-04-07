Brady Tkachuk News: Another four-point effort
Tkachuk delivered four assists Tuesday in a 6-2 win over the Lightning.
Tkachuk became the fourth Sens player in the past 10 years with multiple four-point games in a single season. He has two this year. The others? Tim Stutzle (twice; most: three games in 2022-23), Batherson (three games in 2021-22) and Erik Karlsson (two games in 2015-16). Tkachuk has six points (two goals) in his last two games (eight shots) and 58 (22 goals, 36 assists) in 58 games this season.
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