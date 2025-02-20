Fantasy Hockey
Brady Tkachuk News: Available Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Tkachuk (illness) was at morning skate and will be available for the United States in Thursday's showdown with Canada at the 4 Nations Face-off championship game, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Tkachuk is ready to go after missing practice Wednesday. The 25-year-old has two goals in two games during the tournament, both against Finland a week ago. Tkachuk has 21 goals, 23 assists, 188 hits and 101 PIM across 56 outings this season.

Brady Tkachuk
Ottawa Senators
