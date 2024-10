Tkachuk scored a goal on two shots and added five hits in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Utah.

Tkachuk's tally late in the first period was the last goal of the game. The winger has now scored in three straight contests, and he's earned eight points during his season-opening six-game point streak. Tkachuk is also making his usual contributions with toughness, adding 14 hits, six PIM and 21 shots on net for strong non-scoring production.