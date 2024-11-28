Brady Tkachuk News: Crosses 200-assist mark

Tkachuk logged two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Tkachuk was held without a hit for just the second time this season. He made up for it with his second multi-point effort in a row, and this one included the 200th assist of his career. He assisted on both of Adam Gaudette's tallies in the win. Tkachuk is up to 25 points, 88 shots on net, 94 hits, 50 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 22 outings in a top-line role this season.