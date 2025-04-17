Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brady Tkachuk headshot

Brady Tkachuk News: Deemed fine by coach

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Head coach Travis Green said Tkachuk was fine after leaving Thursday's game versus the Hurricanes for precautionary reasons, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

As alluded to by the precautionary label, Tkachuk's early exit was nothing to be worried about. Look for the captain to be in a top-six role and on the power play when the Senators open the postseason Sunday versus the Maple Leafs.

Brady Tkachuk
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now