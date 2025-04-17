Brady Tkachuk News: Deemed fine by coach

Head coach Travis Green said Tkachuk was fine after leaving Thursday's game versus the Hurricanes for precautionary reasons, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

As alluded to by the precautionary label, Tkachuk's early exit was nothing to be worried about. Look for the captain to be in a top-six role and on the power play when the Senators open the postseason Sunday versus the Maple Leafs.