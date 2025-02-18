Brady Tkachuk News: Expected to play Thursday
Tkachuk (lower body) is slated to play in Thursday's 4 Nations Face-Off game versus Canada, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Tkachuk left Monday's 2-1 loss to Sweden at 5:12 of the first period after crashing into the Swedish net behind Samuel Ersson. The 25-year-old Tkachuk missed the remainder of the game as a precaution, but he will be ready for Thursday's championship matchup versus Canada. He has two goals through three appearances in the tournament.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now