Brady Tkachuk headshot

Brady Tkachuk News: Expected to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Tkachuk (lower body) is slated to play in Thursday's 4 Nations Face-Off game versus Canada, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Tkachuk left Monday's 2-1 loss to Sweden at 5:12 of the first period after crashing into the Swedish net behind Samuel Ersson. The 25-year-old Tkachuk missed the remainder of the game as a precaution, but he will be ready for Thursday's championship matchup versus Canada. He has two goals through three appearances in the tournament.

