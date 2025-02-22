Brady Tkachuk News: Game-time decision Saturday

Per TSN 1200 Ottawa, Tkachuk (rest) will be a game-time decision versus Montreal on Saturday, according to coach Travis Green.

Tkachuk is coming off a tough loss Thursday against Canada and may need the night off as the Senators next play Wednesday against the Jets. Tkachuk has 21 goals and 44 points with a league-leading 101 PIM and 188 hits across 56 appearances this season.