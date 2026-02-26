Brady Tkachuk News: Gets goal and misconduct
Tkachuk scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 2-1 overtime loss to Detroit. He also had 10 PIM.
The misconduct came after he jawed at Simon Edvinsson in the penalty box. Edvinsson had flattened Tkachuk with a big hit that bloodied the forward's nose. Dylan Cozens fought Edvinsson to defend his teammate, and Tkachuk went to the glass and started chirping the defender. The goal was Tkachuk's 15th of the season; he has 38 points, 44 PIM and 147 shots in 38 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brady Tkachuk See More
-
General NHL Article
2026 Olympics Hockey: 20 NHL Players Whose Stock Rose the Most From Milan3 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympic Men's Hockey Gold Medal Game DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 225 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Men’s Olympic Hockey Best Bets: Canada vs USA Gold Medal Picks & Odds Preview5 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brady Tkachuk See More