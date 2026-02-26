Brady Tkachuk headshot

Brady Tkachuk News: Gets goal and misconduct

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Tkachuk scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 2-1 overtime loss to Detroit. He also had 10 PIM.

The misconduct came after he jawed at Simon Edvinsson in the penalty box. Edvinsson had flattened Tkachuk with a big hit that bloodied the forward's nose. Dylan Cozens fought Edvinsson to defend his teammate, and Tkachuk went to the glass and started chirping the defender. The goal was Tkachuk's 15th of the season; he has 38 points, 44 PIM and 147 shots in 38 games.

Brady Tkachuk
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
