Brady Tkachuk News: Goal in 4 Nations loss to Canada

Tkachuk (illness) scored a goal in Team USA's 3-2 overtime loss to Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game on Thursday.

The goal came late in the first period, after the coach moved Auston Matthews between the Tkachuk brothers. The goal came on the trio's second shift together. He's an absolute battering ram on skates. And while he was likely the worst skater on the ice in the championship game, Tkachuk's ability to impact the game stands out among even the NHL's best. He has 21 goals, 23 assists, 101 PIM and 234 shots in 56 games this season,