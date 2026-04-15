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Brady Tkachuk News: Healthy scratch Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 8:47am

Tkachuk (rest) won't participate in Ottawa's regular-season finale against Toronto on Wednesday, per Luke Fox of Sportsnet.

Tkachuk has already declared himself good to go for the playoffs, but he'll skip his second straight game Wednesday. The 26-year-old will complete the regular season with 22 goals, 59 points, 71 PIM and 162 hits in 60 appearances in 2025-26.

Brady Tkachuk
Ottawa Senators
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