Tkachuk scored two power-play goals in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Blues.

Both tallies came in the second period as the Senators' offense hit the gas. Tkachuk has found the back of the net in five of the last six games, and on the season the 25-year-old has amassed six goals and 13 points over nine contests with 38 shots, 23 hits and 10 PIM.