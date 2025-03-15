Fantasy Hockey
Brady Tkachuk headshot

Brady Tkachuk News: Nine-game, 10-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Tkachuk (hip) picked up an assist Saturday in a 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Tkachuk extended his point streak to nine games and 10 points, including seven goals, 40 shots and 23 hits. He didn't seem to be affected by the hip injury, but he did miss time to get stitches after taking a puck off his chin. Tkachuk is an NHL unicorn. He has 27 goals, 26 assists, 263 shots and 211 hits, which puts him near the top of a lot of fantasy formats.

