Brady Tkachuk News: Not playing Sunday
Tkachuk (rest) won't play against New Jersey on Sunday, per Julian McKenzie of The Athletic.
Tkachuk left Saturday's 3-0 win over the Islanders due to an injury, but he is feeling better and appears to be resting after the Senators clinched a playoff berth. Still, it's unclear if he will play in Wednesday's regular-season finale against Toronto. Tkachuk has amassed 22 goals, 59 points, 221 shots on net and 162 hits across 60 appearances this campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brady Tkachuk See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brady Tkachuk See More