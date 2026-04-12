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Brady Tkachuk News: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Tkachuk (rest) won't play against New Jersey on Sunday, per Julian McKenzie of The Athletic.

Tkachuk left Saturday's 3-0 win over the Islanders due to an injury, but he is feeling better and appears to be resting after the Senators clinched a playoff berth. Still, it's unclear if he will play in Wednesday's regular-season finale against Toronto. Tkachuk has amassed 22 goals, 59 points, 221 shots on net and 162 hits across 60 appearances this campaign.

Brady Tkachuk
Ottawa Senators
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