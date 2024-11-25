Brady Tkachuk News: One of each on power play

Tkachuk scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and recorded two hits in Monday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Tkachuk's points both came on the power play. He has four goals and three assists over his last eight contests, with four power-play points in that span. The winger is up to 11 tallies, 12 helpers, 10 power-play points, 87 shots on net, 94 hits, 50 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 21 appearances in another strong season of all-around production.