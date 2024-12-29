Fantasy Hockey
Brady Tkachuk headshot

Brady Tkachuk News: Posts power-play helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Tkachuk recorded a power-play assist, seven shots on goal and four hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Tkachuk had gone two games without a point leading into the holiday break, which was just his second multi-game dry spell of the season. He made sure it didn't reach three contests, as he helped out on Tim Stutzle's tally in the first period. Tkachuk is up to 34 points (14 on the power play), 144 shots on net, 130 hits, 54 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 35 appearances this season as one of fantasy's best multi-category contributors.

Brady Tkachuk
Ottawa Senators
