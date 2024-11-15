Brady Tkachuk News: Pots goal Thursday

Tkachuk scored a goal on four shots, added five hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Tkachuk has six points over seven games in November. He was a bit more explosive on offense in October, but the steady scoring production is a good thing for the power winger, who has sustained a point-per-game pace in just one of his first six campaigns. This season, he's at nine goals, 10 helpers, 66 shots on net, 68 hits, 27 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 16 outings so far.