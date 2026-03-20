Brady Tkachuk News: Pots winner against Isles

Tkachuk scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Islanders.

With just 13 seconds left in regulation, Tkachuk pounced on a loose puck in the New York crease and jammed it home. It was the third GWG of the season for the 26-year-old winger in his 48th game, and despite missing most of October and November due to thumb surgery, he sits one goal shy of reaching 20 for the seventh time in eight NHL seasons, with the lone exception being the COVID season of 2020-21.