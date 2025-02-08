Fantasy Hockey
Brady Tkachuk headshot

Brady Tkachuk News: Power-play success continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Tkachuk scored a power-play goal in a 5-1 loss to Florida on Saturday.

He fired a game-high 11 shots, but he finished minus-3. Tkachuk was all over the ice in the first frame, but his brother Matthew Tkachuk and the kitties took over early in the second and never looked back. The goal was Tkachuk's 21st, which keeps him on pace for his fourth consecutive 30-goal season. He's put in 11 on the power play where he has been especially prolific -- his career mark there is 12, which was set last season.

Brady Tkachuk
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
