Brady Tkachuk News: Propels red, white and blue to win

Tkachuk scored two goals and laid 11 hits in a 6-1 Team USA win over Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal on Thursday.

The box score said eight hits, but game commentators were quick to say that he had eight through two periods. It was Tkachuk night -- Brady and brother Matthew Tkachuk played together internationally for the first time in their careers, and they delivered four goals and an assist on the night. And of course, they were both involved in the kind of chippy action that dad, Keith, smirked at from the stands. The Tkachuks owned the night -- Brady was the second star, and Matthew was named the player of the game.