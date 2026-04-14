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Brady Tkachuk News: Ready to go for playoffs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Tkachuk (rest) said Tuesday that he's good to go for the postseason, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Tkachuk sat out Sunday's game in New Jersey after managing just 10:25 of ice time in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Islanders. The 26-year-old winger skated on the second line alongside Dylan Cozens and Ridly Greig during Tuesday's practice, and Tkachuk also worked with the No. 1 power-play unit. The Senators' first-round matchup has yet to be determined, but they will play either the Sabres or Hurricanes or to kick off the postseason.

Brady Tkachuk
Ottawa Senators
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