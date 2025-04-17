Brady Tkachuk News: Ready to rock

Tkachuk (upper body) will return to the lineup versus Carolina on Thursday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Tkachuk's return is huge for the Senators who will meet the Maple Leafs in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs starting Sunday. Tkachuk has 29 goals, 26 assists, 123 PIM, 293 shots on goal and 227 hits over 71 games this season. He will return to the top line, alongside Tim Stutzle and Claude Giroux, as well as seeing time on the top power play.