Brady Tkachuk News: Relentless on offense Sunday

Tkachuk scored two goals on 12 shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Tkachuk accounted for nearly 40 percent of the Senators' 31 shots. He cashed in once on the power play and once at even strength while extending his point streak to five games (four goals, four assists). The 12 shots matched a season high for the winger, who is known to put a lot of pucks toward the net. He's up to 13 goals, 28 points (11 on the power play), 103 shots, 99 hits, 50 PIM, 15 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 24 appearances.