Brady Tkachuk News: Says he'll play Saturday

Tkachuk (lower body) said Friday that he'll play in Saturday's game against San Jose, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Tkachuk has missed the last two games due to an injury that he sustained during the 4 Nations Face-Off, but he'll be back in action at home Saturday. He's made 56 appearances this season, tallying 21 goals, 23 assists, 188 hits, 30 blocked shots and 101 PIM while averaging 18:37 of ice time.