Brady Tkachuk News: Scores, assists Friday
Tkachuk recorded a goal and an assist in the United States' 6-2 win over Slovakia in the Olympic semifinals Friday.
Tkachuk participated in the build-up of the team's fourth goal, courtesy of Jack Eichel, and then he scored one of his own at the 10:52 mark of the final frame to give the Stars and Stripes a 6-1 lead. Tkachuk has been one of the most productive players for Team USA in the Olympics and is up to nine points (three goals, six assists) ahead of facing Canada in the gold medal game Sunday.
