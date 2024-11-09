Fantasy Hockey
Brady Tkachuk headshot

Brady Tkachuk News: Scores game-winning OT goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 9, 2024 at 10:09pm

Tkachuk scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins. He also dished out a power-play assist.

Tkachuk was unable to extend his point streak in the 4-2 loss to the Islanders on Thursday, but he got back into the scoresheet Saturday while stepping up when the Senators needed him the most. His overtime goal just 21 seconds into overtime lifted Ottawa to victory after back-to-back losses to the Sabres and Islanders. This was Tkachuk's eighth goal of the campaign, and he's up to 17 points in 14 contests in 2024-25.

Brady Tkachuk
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
