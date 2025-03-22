Brady Tkachuk News: Scores in Saturday's win

Tkachuk scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

Tkachuk is managing a nagging hip injury, and his ice time was down to 13:23 for Saturday's contest, his lowest total in a game this season. The 25-year-old has managed to stay productive in March with seven goals and three assists over his last 11 outings. The winger is up to 28 goals, 54 points, 274 shots on net, 217 hits, 114 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 67 appearances.