Brady Tkachuk headshot

Brady Tkachuk News: Scores in win over Vancouver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Tkachuk scored an empty-netter in Monday's 2-0 win over the Canucks.

Tkachuk closed out the scoring for the Senators with a wrister into the Canucks' empty net at the 18:40 mark of the third period. Tkachuk has 17 goals on the season, but this tally also allowed him to push his point streak to seven games. Over that span, the star winger has racked up three goals, four assists, a plus-4 rating, 14 PIM, 26 shots on goal, 13 hits and four blocked shots.

Brady Tkachuk
Ottawa Senators
