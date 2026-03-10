Brady Tkachuk News: Scores in win over Vancouver
Tkachuk scored an empty-netter in Monday's 2-0 win over the Canucks.
Tkachuk closed out the scoring for the Senators with a wrister into the Canucks' empty net at the 18:40 mark of the third period. Tkachuk has 17 goals on the season, but this tally also allowed him to push his point streak to seven games. Over that span, the star winger has racked up three goals, four assists, a plus-4 rating, 14 PIM, 26 shots on goal, 13 hits and four blocked shots.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brady Tkachuk See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 73 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2810 days ago
-
General NHL Article
2026 Olympics Hockey: 20 NHL Players Whose Stock Rose the Most From Milan15 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympic Men's Hockey Gold Medal Game DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 2217 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Men’s Olympic Hockey Best Bets: Canada vs USA Gold Medal Picks & Odds Preview17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brady Tkachuk See More