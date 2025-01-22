Brady Tkachuk News: Slump reaches eight games

Tkachuk has been held off the scoresheet in eight straight games following Tuesday's 5-0 loss to the Rangers.

The Senators have scored just 18 times during Tkachuk's slump, and they've lost via shutout in three of those contests. Still, it's highly unusual for Tkachuk go through a scoring drought of this length, especially since he'd gone pointless in consecutive games just twice prior to this slump. He's stuck at 18 goals and 38 points, but he's added 186 shots on net, 168 hits, 85 PIM and a plus-3 rating, and his non-scoring numbers have been plentiful during his quiet stretch (28 shots, 28 hits, 23 PIM).