Brady Tkachuk News: Tacks on goal in win
Tkachuk scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Kraken.
Tkachuk is on a six-game point streak dating back to Feb. 5. He's earned two goals and four assists during the streak, though he is now eight games removed from his last multi-point outing. The 26-year-old winger is up to 16 goals, 42 points, 162 shots on net, 110 hits, 48 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 42 appearances this season. While an early injury has forced him to take some caution in 2025-26, Tkachuk remains an elite multi-category producer in fantasy.
