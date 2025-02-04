Brady Tkachuk News: Two helpers in Monday's win

Tkachuk collected two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Both helpers came late in the third period as the Senators broke open a 2-2 tie. Tkachuk has produced two points in back-to-back games, the first time he's managed that feat since late November, and it's a very encouraging start to February after a deep slump that saw the 25-year-old winger produce just two points (both goals) over the final 14 games of January.