Brady Tkachuk News: Two points against Sharks

Tkachuk produced a goal and an assist in Sunday's 7-4 win over San Jose.

Both points came in the third period, including an empty-netter that gave Tkachuk his 18th goal of the season. It was the 26-year-old winger's first multi-point performance since Jan. 31, but he's failed to get onto the scoresheet only three times in 12 games since then. Through 46 contests on the season, Tkachuk has compiled 46 points, 176 shots on net, 118 hits, 48 PIM and a minus-1 rating.