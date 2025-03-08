Brady Tkachuk News: Two tallies including OT winner

Tkachuk scored two goals, including the game-winner, during Saturday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Rangers.

The 25-year-old winger got the Senators on the board early in the second period by tipping a Nick Jensen shot past Igor Shesterkin. Tkachuk ended the afternoon just 33 seconds into OT by snapping home a Tim Stutzle feed after a brutal turnover by the Rangers. Since the beginning of February, Tkachuk has collected seven goals and 10 points in nine contests. He needs four more goals to reach 30 for the fourth straight campaign.