Braeden Bowman News: Dishes pair of assists

Bowman notched two assists and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.

Bowman helped out on the Golden Knights' first two goals, scored by Colton Sissons and Pavel Dorofeyev. With just three helpers over seven outings in March, Bowman is playing in more of a supplementary role on offense. The 22-year-old winger could find himself out of the lineup on occasion now that Mark Stone is back from an upper-body injury. Still, Bowman has looked pretty good on offense as a rookie with 26 points and 70 shots on net over 50 outings, though his minus-15 rating shows some weakness for him on the defensive side.