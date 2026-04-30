Braeden Bowman News: Heads to minors
Bowman was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Thursday, per SinBin.vegas.
Bowman was summoned Sunday, but he didn't draw into the lineup for Vegas during his latest NHL stint. However, he did score eight goals and 26 points across 54 regular-season appearances with the Golden Knights in 2025-26. He'll help Henderson, which is set to face AHL Colorado on Friday for Game 1 of its second-round series.
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