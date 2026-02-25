Braeden Bowman News: Produces pair of helpers

Bowman notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Kings.

This was Bowman's first multi-point effort since Dec. 23 versus the Sharks. The 22-year-old winger has mostly seen bottom-six minutes since the start of January, though he's worked his way back into the power-play mix as well. He's produced 22 points (three on the power play), 55 shots on net and a minus-12 rating over 42 appearances. There will still be some ups and downs, but Bowman has put together a solid rookie campaign.