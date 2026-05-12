Braeden Bowman headshot

Braeden Bowman News: Recalled from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Bowman was promoted from AHL Henderson on Tuesday.

Bowman is unlikely to get into the lineup against the Ducks for Game 5 on Tuesday, instead serving as a depth option with Mark Stone (lower body) still unavailable. Still, the 22-year-old Bowman saw action in regular-season games for the Knights this year, generating eight goals and 18 assists, including four power-play points.

Braeden Bowman
Vegas Golden Knights
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