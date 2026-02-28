Braeden Bowman News: Scores in Friday's loss
Bowman scored a goal and added two PIM in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.
Bowman has come out of the break hot with three points over his last two games. The 22-year-old rookie is up to eight goals, 23 points, 56 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 43 appearances. He's getting third-line minutes for now, but injuries or a poor stretch of team play could see him get shuffled up to the top six at some point.
