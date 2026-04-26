Braeden Bowman headshot

Braeden Bowman News: Summoned from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Bowman was recalled from AHL Henderson on Sunday.

Bowman contributed eight goals, 26 points, 75 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and 19 hits in 54 NHL appearances during the 2025-26 regular season. He could be an option for Monday's Game 4 matchup against Utah.

Braeden Bowman
Vegas Golden Knights
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