Braeden Bowman News: Two goals for Henderson
Bowman scored twice in AHL Henderson's 3-1 win over Coachella Valley on Wednesday.
Bowman has seven points over three games since returning to the AHL after a long stretch with the Golden Knights. The winger clearly isn't pouting about his demotion, and if he doesn't get back to the NHL this season, he'll still get a taste of playoff action with the AHL club. He's earned 11 goals and 19 points across 15 AHL appearances.
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