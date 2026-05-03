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Braeden Cootes News: Gets Raiders to WHL Finals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2026 at 9:40pm

Cootes scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Prince Albert's 7-6 win over Medicine Hat in Game 6 on Sunday.

Cootes' effort in the high-scoring game helped the Raiders close out the WHL's Eastern Conference Finals with a 4-2 series win. He was limited to a goal and six helpers in the series, earning all of that offense in three contests while going scoreless in the other three. He's at six goals, 12 assists and a plus-3 rating across 15 playoff contests. Cootes will look to keep the offense rolling against Everett in the WHL Finals, with a trip to the Memorial Cup on the line.

Braeden Cootes
Vancouver Canucks
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