Braeden Cootes headshot

Braeden Cootes News: Three-point effort for Raiders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Cootes scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Prince Albert's 8-4 win over Regina on Tuesday.

Cootes has two goals and eight assists over four contests in March. For the season, he's up to 23 goals and 61 points over 44 appearances between the Raiders and the Thunderbirds, putting him two points shy of his 63-point campaign in 60 games with WHL Seattle in the 2024-25 regular season. Cootes has time to elevate his numbers some more, especially with the momentum he's currently carrying.

Braeden Cootes
Vancouver Canucks
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