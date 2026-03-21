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Brandon Bussi News: Back in win column Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 7:36am

Bussi made 23 saves in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Bussi gave up a goal in each regulation period, including William Nylander's tying tally midway through the third. However, the 27-year-old Bussi escaped Toronto with the victory when Alexander Nikishin ripped home the winner in overtime. Bussi has been shaky since the Olympic break, giving up more than three goals in four of six starts and losing three straight heading into Friday. Over that six-start stretch, he's gone 3-3-0 with a 3.87 GAA and .844 save percentage, and he's fallen into a timeshare with Frederik Andersen as a result.

Brandon Bussi
Carolina Hurricanes
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