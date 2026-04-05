Brandon Bussi News: Concedes three but earns win

Bussi stopped 13 of 16 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Bussi didn't have a lot of work until late in the game, as the Isles racked up 10 of their 16 shots in the final period, but the offense provided Bussi with enough support to give him another win. The 27-year-old, who remains in a timeshare with Frederik Andersen, has won his last four starts, posting a 2.50 GAA and an .884 save percentage over that stretch.