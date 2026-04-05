Brandon Bussi headshot

Brandon Bussi News: Concedes three but earns win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Bussi stopped 13 of 16 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Bussi didn't have a lot of work until late in the game, as the Isles racked up 10 of their 16 shots in the final period, but the offense provided Bussi with enough support to give him another win. The 27-year-old, who remains in a timeshare with Frederik Andersen, has won his last four starts, posting a 2.50 GAA and an .884 save percentage over that stretch.

Brandon Bussi
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Bussi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Bussi See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
3 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, March 31
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
6 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
8 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
10 days ago