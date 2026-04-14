Brandon Bussi News: Downed by Philly in shootout

Bussi turned aside 21 shots in regulation and overtime and three of four shootout attempts in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers.

Carolina grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first period, only for Philly to strike back with two tallies in the second. Bussi and Dan Vladar then shut down all the offense the rest of the way, until Tyson Foerster finally got a shot past the Hurricanes netminder in the fourth round of the shootout. Bussi hasn't taken a regulation loss since March 17, going 5-0-1 over his last six starts, but his 2.79 GAA and .869 save percentage during that time haven't exactly locked him into the No. 1 job in the crease for the team's postseason run.