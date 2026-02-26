Brandon Bussi News: Eighth consecutive win
Bussi made 24 saves in a 5-4 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday.
His mates gave him a three-goal cushion in the first 10 minutes of the game, but the Bolts clawed back to knot the score. It was Bussi's eighth consecutive win. He is 24-3-1 with two shutouts, 2.23 GAA and .906 save percentage in 28 starts.
